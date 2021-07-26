Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Congress moves adjournment motion in LS; RS hopes for productive week ahead

Parliament Monsoon Session LATEST Updates: After two days of weekend off, Parliament is set to meet today again as issues like Pegasus snooping row, farm laws among others threaten to put the treasury and opposition benches for yet another stormy showdown.

Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore has already given an adjournment motion notice on the Israeli spyware Pegasus row.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Friday following the ruckus by the opposition over a host of issues.

In Lok Sabha, ministers Bhupender Yadav, Rameswar Teli will lay papers on the Table for Ministry of Labour and Employment and for the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 will be introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She will also present the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for consideration and passing. Other bills that are likely to come up are The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021.

In the Rajya Sabha, the suspension of TMC MP Shantanu Sen led to the stiff protest from the Opposition leading to the adjournment of the House. With the proceedings for the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha resuming once again, the government hopes to get its parliamentary business done as much as possible.

As per the list of business, ministers Prahlad Joshi, Sarbananda Sonowal, Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Bishweswar Tudu are expected to lay papers on the table for the Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Shipping, Ministry of Environment and Ministry of Jal Shakti respectively.

Sonal Mansingh will present the 294th report on 'Development and Conservation of Museums and Archaeological Sites " Challenges and Opportunities' of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture. TG Venkatesh will present the Report of the Department related Parliamentary Standing Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.

The government is planning five ordinances in Parliament to convert them into laws -- The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance and The Essential Defence Services Ordinance.

