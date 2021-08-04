Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Will Shave My Head If Amit Shah Comes to Parliament Today, Says TMC MP Derek O'Brien

Amid opposition ruckus in the parliament’s monsoon session, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien stated that he will shave his head if Union Home Minister Amit Shah comes to Parliament on Wednesday and makes a statement on the Delhi rape case. Brien further accused the Home Minister of running away from Pegasus.

Brien clearly told India Today that 15-16 Opposition parties want a discussion in Parliament on several issues, they want to discuss and repeal farm laws, economy, jobs, price rise and inflation; and national security (Pegasus).

Here are the live updates from Parliament:

7:45 AM: The Opposition has accused the NDA government of “bulldozing” Bills by denying them their legitimate right of discussion.

7:50 AM: Bills that have been passed without much discussion in Parliament are- Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021, Factoring Amendment Bill, 2021, The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021, Tribunal Reforms Bill, 2021.

