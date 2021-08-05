Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: LS, RS to Assemble as Govt-Oppn Stalemate Continues over Pegasus

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The monsoon session of the Parliament continued to witness disruptions in business as the Opposition demanded that the Pegasus snooping controversy be discussed on the floor of the House and sought answers from the Centre over matters, including the new farm laws. Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday suspended 6 MPs of the Trinamool Congress from the house for a day. They include Dola Sen, Nadimul Haque, Arpita Ghosh, Mausam Noor, Shanta Chhetri and Abir Ranjan Biswas.

The chairman named them at the beginning of the proceedings and said, “The MPs who are in the well and holding placards are named and should leave the house.”

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Wednesday after the passage of two bills, amid vociferous protests by the opposition over Pegasus snooping allegations and other issues. As soon as the House met again at 3.30 pm, Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, took up the Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was moved by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Here are the Live Updates:

– At the Rajya Sabha, the opposition said that the government wants to create rift amongst the opposition parties but they are united. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, “Opposition is united in spite of Modi Govt’s efforts to break the unity. We demand first a discussion on the Pegasus scandal and its impact on national security with a reply by the Home Minister. Then repeal of the 3 black farm laws with a discussion on farmers’ concerns.”

– The opposition MPs demanded a discussion on the Pegasus issue but the Chairman rejected the demand. The opposition has alleged that the government was undermining Parliament.

– The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed three Bills amid protests from the opposition. The Bills were passed in approximately 45 minutes of the House proceedings.

– When the House met at 2 p.m. after adjournment, The Limited Liability Partnership Amendment, 2021 was passed in the Rajya Sabha in 24 minutes. Soon the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Amendment, 2021 was passed in 16 minutes and at 2.40 p.m. the Bill on Airport Economic Regulatory Authority of India was introduced and the House was adjourned till 2.56 p.m.

– When the House met again, the Bill was passed at 3.12 p.m. in approximately 16 minutes and after passing the Bill the House was adjourned for the day.

– Earlier, the House was adjourned till 2 p.m. after the opposition sloganeering.

– The opposition is alleging that the government is demeaning the Parliament process. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while replying on the Bills slammed the opposition.

– During the day eighteen leaders of the like-minded opposition parties issued a joint statement and demanded discussion on the Pegasus snooping issue.

– The statement reads: “The opposition parties stand firm and united on their demand for a discussion on the Pegasus issue in both the Houses, replied to by the Home Minister, as this has national security dimensions.”

