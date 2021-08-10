Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: BJP Issues Whip for 'Very Important Business' Today; Oppn's Early Morning Meet at Kapil Sibal Residence

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The BJP on Monday issued a three-line whip to its party Members of Parliament in Rajya Sabha as well as the Lok Sabha asking them to be present in the House on August 10 and 11. The whip was issued requesting the members to be positively present in the House throughout both days and support the government while the party takes up some very important business for discussion and passing in the Rajya Sabha on the above-mentioned dates. The Monsoon Session, which began on a stormy note on July 19 amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament, has reached its final week. The session will last till August 13. Despite unrelenting protests by the Opposition over the Pegasus snooping row and other issues, the Centre pushed through six bills, three of which were passed in Lok Sabha, however, the Constitution 127th Amendment Bill 2021, which was tabled on Monday in the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament, needs to be passed in order to restore the power that allowed states and UTs to make their own OBC lists.

Here are the latest updates from parliament:

Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal hosted a dinner at his Delhi home on Monday for a galaxy of opposition leaders. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, TMC MP Derek O’Brien, RJD chief Lalu Prasad, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva, RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor & Anand Sharma were among the leaders attending the meet.

In a first, the Akali Dal was also invited to the meet, senior party leader Naresh Gujral was present. So was Pinaki Mishra from Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal – party that keeps lending what it calls issue-based support to the government.

While the immediate occasion was his birthday celebration, the meeting became a rallying point for the opposition against the Narendra Modi government. Questions were also asked about the rejuvenation of the Congress, which some leaders present suggested can only happen if the Gandhis were freed from the clutches of their leadership

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day Monday as Opposition parties continued their protest over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws, and other issues, with the Congress, TMC, and DMK also staging a walkout.

Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day and would resume at 11 am on Tuesday. The Lower House was adjourned five times. Earlier, it was adjourned till 11:30 am, 12 noon, 12:30 pm and 2 pm amid ruckus by the opposition MPs in the House.

With the session approaching an end, the centre was able to push through six bills, three of which were passed in Lok Sabha despite the unrelenting protests by the Opposition over the Pegasus snooping row

The bills that have been passed amid the chaos were, Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill 2021, The Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2021 and The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Congress MP Manish Tewari has suggested that the Opposition consider bringing a vote of a no-confidence motion against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government as the stalemate in Parliament continues over the issues including farmers’ agitation, Pegasus issue and COVID-19 mismanagement.

More than ₹ 133 crore in taxpayer money has been lost because of Parliament disruptions in the monsoon session, government sources said last month.

