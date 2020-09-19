Parliament Monsoon Session: Centre, Oppn trade fire on PM CARES Fund; RS passes bill to punish attacks on health workers

On the sixth day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Saturday, the Lok Sabha passed the Taxation Amendment Bill after a detailed debate in which allegations of corruption flew across Opposition and Treasury benches.

The Lower House also passed the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020, in an extended session.

The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020, passed by the Lok Sabha includes extending deadlines for filing returns and for linking PAN and Aadhaar as well as allows for donations made to the PM CARES Fund to claim 100 percent deduction in taxable income.

The Bill will replace the ordinance promulgated by the Centre in March.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha passed two bills " the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill, and the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill.

Additionally, MoS Labour and Employment, Santosh Kumar Gangwar, introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha " The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2020, The Industrial Relations Code, 2020, and The Code On Social Security, 2020.

PM CARES fund lacks transparency, says Opposition

In the Lok Sabha, Opposition MPs of the Congress, DMK, TMC, and others opposed the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund, alleging that it lacked transparency.

This charge was rejected by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who hit back at the main Opposition party and alleged that government departments had given donations to trusts run by the Gandhi family during the UPA's tenure.

They were participating in a debate on the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020. The Bill seeks to bring in various compliance relief measures for taxpayers, including extending time limits for filing returns, in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The Bill also includes tax benefits for donations to the PM CARES Fund. The Bill amends the provisions of the Income Tax Act to provide the same tax treatment to PM CARES Fund as available to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PM-NRF).

"The donation made to the PM CARES Fund shall be eligible for 100 percent deduction under Section 80G of the IT Act. Further, the limit on deduction of 10 percent of gross income shall also not be applicable for donation made to PM CARES Fund," an official statement had said.

The Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday, also proposes to extend the faceless assessment scheme to at least eight processes in Income Tax law. It proposed faceless assessment of income escaping assessment, rectification, amendments and issuance of notice or intimation.

Initiating the debate on the Bill in the Lower House, RSP's NK Premachandran said, "I can't understand the logic to have a separate fund. What is the difference between the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and the PM CARES Fund."

He alleged the PM CARES Fund "lacks transparency as it is not audited by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)". He said, "The question of transparency and accountability is the main issue I want to highlight."

Congress' Manickam Tagore also raised the issue of transparency in the fund. He questioned whether a chief minister of any state can say that he or she will not disclose the spending under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. "But PM CARES Fund is outside the ambit of the Parliament and the CAG," he added.

"What was the need of a private trust with the Council of Ministers as trustees? It indicates a conflict of interest," Tagore said.

He alleged that just like demonetisation, the Narendra Modi government is providing another opportunity "to convert blackmoney into white".

Without naming anyone, he said the "AA battery" is running the Central Government which is why "most of the government contracts are going to some particular companies".

Echoing similar views, DMK MP Gautham Sigamani Pon alleged that the PM CARES Fund is "clearly a private trust".

TMC's Mahua Moitra slammed the Centre in the debate on the Bill and said that the government should "stop lying" about welfare measures it has taken.

Opposing the Bill, she said the PM CARES Fund is against public interest as it is not answerable to the Parliament even though it collects funds from the public. She said that 38 public sector companies contributed a total of Rs 2,100 crore to the fund.

