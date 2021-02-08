Parliament LIVE Updates: Parliament LIVE Updates: Opposition attacks BJP over leaked Whatsapp chats; Nishikant Dubey demands authentication

Parliament LATEST News and Updates: BJP leader Nishsikant Dubey challenged BSP MP Ritesh Pandey's statement on the leaked Whatsapp chats purportedly between journalist Arnab Goswami and former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta.

While Pandey expressed concerns over national security, Dubey questioned him about the "authenticity" of the leaked WhatsApp chats.

JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and said that the protocols has brought the virus "fully under control" in India.

He claimed that Modi took the "right decision" of imposing a lockdown. "Without bothering about the Economy, PM did it and because of this decision that COVID-19 is fully under control. They were criticising the PM even when we were fighting," he said.

He added, "The PM consulted the States at every stage when he needed to open the lockdown. PM ran thousands of trains to transport migrants. The Prime Minister is deserving of thanks for the way he controlled COVID-19."

Shiv Sena MP Pratap Rao Jadhav, while addressing Lok Sabha, said that the government should consider the criticism for the farm laws rather than calling the farmers as 'anti-national'

The TMC MP slammed the Centre in the Lower House, raking up the issue of leaked WhatsApp chats to the press, saying 'today India is in a state of undeclared emergency'

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP TR Baalu says the government should repeal farm laws, reports The Hindu. He said the Central government should repeal the three farm laws for the betterment of the nation.

The leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned how did the January 26 violent protests could have happened. "When there is Home Minister Amit Shah, how could this happen. This was a well-organized conspiracy by the government."

Lok Sabha resumed normal functioning Monday after a week-long disruption over the three Central farm laws following an appeal by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that it was a duty of every member to maintain the tradition of passing the Motion of Thanks to President's address.

The Union Defence Minister urged the Opposition MPs to end the stalemate in LS and said, "I ask with folded hands that the debate on the Motion of Thanks be cleared. You can say all you wish to say in the debate, including on farm bills."

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said business over hunger will not be allowed in the country and once again demanded a law on minimum support price (MSP) for crops along with the repeal of new contentious agri-marketing laws.

Before adjourning the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said that MPs are not elected to shout slogans or show placards. "We have been elected to take part in discussions," he said

Small Mohalla schools, with 10 to 20 students, catered to the underprivileged children during pandemic, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, while answering a question on online education in Lok Sabha

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the 'alleged repression of farmers by Police through barricading and fencing'. Congress MPs Manish Tewari, Jasbir Gill and CPM MP AM Arif gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and demand the repealing of three farm laws in the wake of farmers' agitation.

The Rajya Sabha on Monday cleared The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that seeks to replace the ordinance to merge the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) cadre of civil services officer with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

MoS Home G Kishan Reddy informed the Rajya Sabha that 157 terrorists were neutralised in 2019 and 221 were eliminated in 2020.

Urging the government to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and conduct elections as soon as possible, Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad said the state has terrible roads, deficient water supply and ceasefire violations have increased.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country which was counted in the Third World is developing COVID vaccine for the world. He said that even the poorest in the country have participated in the battle against COVID, urging people to not indulge in things that weaken the country, he says.

Parliament proceedings have resumed on Monday morning, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver his response to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, after the Question Hour in the Upper House.

He is slated to begin speaking at 10.30 am.

Lok Sabha proceedings were a virtual washout on Friday as relentless protest by Opposition members against the Centre's three farm laws continued for the fourth consecutive day, even as signs emerged that normal functioning could resume from Monday.

On 3 February, Locket Chatterjee of the BJP had initiated the discussion on the Motion of Thanks but she could not complete her speech due to disruptions.

She has not yet resumed her speech.

While demanding repeal of the three laws, Opposition parties are also insisting on a stand alone debate on the farmers' issue. The government has maintained that Opposition can raise the farmers' issue during the debate on the Motion of Thanks.

On Friday, Lok Sabha was adjourned first till 6 pm after Opposition members disrupted the proceedings demanding repeal of the laws and shouted slogans from the Well of the House.

As soon as the House convened at 4 pm, members from the Congress, Left parties and the DMK rushed to the Well raising slogans against the new agri laws and holding placards.

Speaker Om Birla continued with the Question Hour with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan responding to supplementary questions on COVID-19 vaccination.

As Opposition members continued to raise slogans, Birla appealed to them to participate in the Question Hour as an important issue related to vaccination was being discussed.

While Congress, DMK and Left members were in the Well, members from the TMC did not participate in raising slogans. Trinamool Congress members remained seated on their benches.

Around 4.15 pm, Birla adjourned the House till 6 pm.

With no letup in the protests when the House reconvened in the evening, the Speaker adjourned its proceedings till Monday after his plea to opposition members to go back to their seats went unheeded.

With inputs from PTI

