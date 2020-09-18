Parliament LIVE Updates: Congress MPs oppose Taxation and Other Laws Bill, question need of PM CARES Fund

Parliament LATEST Updates: The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, seeks to provide the same tax treatment to PM CARES Fund as available to Prime Minister National Relief Fund.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill by voice vote.

Responding to questions raised by MPs during the debate on homeopathy and Indian system of medicine bills, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said there is nothing abnormal about the ordinance route. He added that "whenever history will be written about health reforms of India, PM Modi will remembered fondly".

Echoing the sentiment against the ordinance route taken by the Centre, RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha said, "This is not a government, this is an ordinance factory." Congress' L Hanumanthaiah cited different ordinances that were brought in by the government, raising the question, "What is the necessity of so many ordinances even when the Parliament is running?"

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Narendra Modi Cabinet. She had submitted her resignation over the passage of two agriculture bills in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gave a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over farmers' agitation over ban on the export of onion.

On the fifth day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, the Rajya Sabha will see the introduction of five bills for consideration and passage. These bills include The Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill and The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will discuss bills pertaining to taxation and finance. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce five bills for consideration and passage - The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, The Appropriation (No 4) Bill, Appropriation (No 3) Bill, The Companies (Amendment) Bill, The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill and The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill.

Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. The Congress said the farm sector legislations brought in by the government will be "a death knell for the future of farming".

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the farm sectors bills. Her resignation came after SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal strongly opposed the bills in Lok Sabha, claiming that they will "destroy" the agriculture sector in Punjab.

Congress MPs Jasbir Singh Gill, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Gurjit Singh Aujla and Amar Singh burnt copies of the bills and said they will oppose the proposed legislations tooth and nail. They also wore black robes, saying "I am a farmer and farm labourer and don't betray me".

The Rajya Sabha saw a detailed discussions on the LAC border issue with China, and the Centre's COVID-19 management strategy. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said that a coronavirus vaccine is likely to be available in India by early next year and added that the Centre is aiming to bring down India's COVID-19 mortality rate to less than one percent from the current 1.64 percent, which is "still the lowest in the world".

Defence minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday regarding the border row with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. "China has shown complete disregard for bilateral agreements and violated peace in the east Ladakh," he said in the Upper House, days after Congress MPs in the Lower House had staged a walkout claiming that the Centre is unwilling to discuss the India-China border row.