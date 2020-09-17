Parliament LIVE Updates: NCP's Praful Patel says ground reality different from reports claiming no shortage of oxygen cylinders, remdesivir

Parliament LATEST Updates: NCP's Praful Patel said that though news reports quote officials saying that there is not shortage of oxygen cylinders and the remdesivir drug, the ground reality is different.

On the fourth day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Rajya Sabha on the developments in Ladakh. He had addressed the Lok Sabha on the India-China border row on Tuesday.

The Upper House will also continue the discussion on the coronavirus pandemic and India's response. Home minister Amit Shah will move the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers Act, 1952 in the Rajya Sabha to seek consideration and passage. The Bill pushes to temporarily reduce salaries and allowances of lawmakers and ministers in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020 that will replace the ordinance issued to provide compliance relief to taxpayers. It also seeks to provide tax benefits to donations made to PM CARES Fund.

Terming three bills related to agriculture "anti-farmer", AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday demanded that the Centre withdraw them, saying his party will vote against the bills in Parliament. The AAP has three Rajya Sabha MPs and one LoK Sabha MP.

"The three bills related to farming and farmers brought in the Parliament are anti-farmer. Farmers all over the country are opposing them. The central government should withdraw these three bills. The AAP will vote against them in Parliament," he tweeted in Hindi.

The Centre had on Monday introduced The Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, and 'The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill to replace the ordinances promulgated earlier.

