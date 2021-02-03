Parliament LIVE Updates: Oppn Gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over Farmer's Protests

Parliament Live Updates: After rounds of ruckus yesterday, the Rajya Sabha will assemble at 9 am this morning. The Opposition led by the Congress has submitted a slew of suspension of business notices over the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's three new agri reform laws. The Upper House was adjourned for the day on Tuesday without transacting substantial business as the Congress and other opposition members created an uproar demanding discussion on the issue of farmers' protest.

The suspension of business notices have been tabled before Vice-chairman Venkaiah Naidu by Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, Bahujan Samaj Party, CPI, All India Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam andthe CPI(M).

Besides, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'the need for steps to tackle harassment of Indian fishermen by Sri Lanka Navy'.

Meanwhile, the government yesterday in the Lok Sabha said that it was ready to discuss matters pertaining to the farmers' protests.

he House was first adjourned for about 40 minutes till 10:30 am, then till 11:30 am and then to 12:30 pm. When the House re-assembled at 12:30 pm, protesting members again trooped in the Well raising slogans, forcing Deputy Chairman Harivansh to adjourn proceedings for the day. Before adjourning the House, the Deputy Chairman appealed to members to return to their seats and follow COVID-19 protocols. However, they did not heed to his requests.

Four bills were listed for consideration and passing in the legislative business for the day. They were: The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020; The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019; The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020; and The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020. Earlier in the day, Congress, Left, TMC, DMK and RJD members first walked out from Rajya Sabha after their demand for suspension of business of the day for taking up the discussion was rejected by the Chair. Opposition members shouted slogans to disrupt the Question Hour, forcing Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn proceedings till 10:30 am.

As the sloganeering continued, Naidu asked the opposition members to return to their seats. "Please go to your seats and allow the House to function. Some of you said the last time that not having question hour is 'murder of democracy'. This is a statement made outside," he said.

"Members who have walked out and again coming to the Well is not fair," Naidu said before adjourning the House for the first time. When the House met at 10:30 am, the sloganeering continued and the Deputy Chairman, who was in the Chair, tried to persuade members to allow the House to function. However, as the opposition members did not yield, he adjourned the proceedings till 11:30 am. At the time of adjournment, ports, shipping and waterways minister Mansukh Mandaviya was speaking on The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020.