Parliament LIVE Updates: Harivansh Singh meets suspended Rajya Sabha MPs; Essential Commodities Bill on Upper House's agenda

Parliament LATEST Updates: Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Singh met the eight MPs, who were suspended for unruly behaviour during the debate on two farm bills on Sunday and have been protesting in the Parliament Complex.

The Rajya Sabha will continue discussion on the The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which could not be conducted on Monday even as protests were witnessed in the Opposition Benches over the suspension of eight MPs.

The House will also see the introduction of The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, a proposed legislation that has been in contention along with the two farm Bills that have led to protests in the PArliament ever since their introduction in the Lok Sabha last week.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move motions for the consideration and passage of The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020, The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2020 and The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2020.

Other proposed legislations on the Rajya Sabha's List of Business are The National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020 and The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020.

Meanwhile, according to Lok Sabha's List of Business, consideration and passage of The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2020, The Industrial Relations Code, 2020, The Code On Social Security, 2020 and The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 are on the agenda.

The sit-in protest in front of the Parliament Complex's Gandhi statue by eight suspended MPs on Monday continued past midnight. Senior opposition leaders, including NC leader Faroukh Abdullah, JD(S)' HD Deve Gowda, Samajwadi Party's Jaya Bachchan, Congress' Ahmed Patel and NCP's Praful Patel, paid a visit to the MPs.

After witnessing ruckus despite reconvening after the fifth adjournment for the day on Monday, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till Tuesday, even as eight suspended MPs refused to leave the House. They were suspended by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu for unruly behaviour, who also dismissed the no-confidence motion against deputy chairman Harivansh Singh.

The Lok Sabha passed Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in proceedings that continued past midnight.

These Bills were moved for passage after the House passed the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 that seeks to bring a law that punishes those who attack health workers or doctors who are fighting the coronavirus outbreak or during any situation similar to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The Lower House also passed the FCRA Amendment Bill, 2020.

