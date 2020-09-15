Parliament LIVE Updates: Congress walks out, demands discussion on India-China LAC stand off in Lok Sabha

Parliament LATEST Updates: Health minister Harsh Vardhan said that the battle against coronavirus is far from over and even though the country has unlocked, community support is crucial to break the chain.

Rajya Sabha passed the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which seeks to improve India's aviation safety ratings and provide statutory status to regulatory institutions, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha on the issue of 'China's agency watching Indian political leaders and over 10,000 Indians'.

Speaking about the online harrassment of celebrities, SP MP Jaya Bachchan said in the Rajya Sabha that the image of the film industry is being tarnished because of a few selected incidents. "Film industry is a source of employment for scores of people. It has always come forward to help the government in its endeavors. Hence, I request you to support the industry," she said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address Parliament on the India-China standoff along the Ladakh LAC at 3 pm. The Opposition had raised the issue at the first business advisory committee (BAC) meeting for Lok Sabha chaired by Speaker Om Birla on Sunday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and Minister of Home, state, G Kishan Reddy will also be making statements in Lok Sabha today. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will move The Salary, Allowances, and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020, while Ram Vilas Paswan will move The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for consideration and passing.

In Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman will make a statement on the circumstances which had necessitated immediate legislation by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 are among the bills listed for business today.

The Monsoon Session is seeing a plethora of protocols in place in view of the coronavirus outbreak. It is compulsory for members to wear masks, while the staff at the Parliament complex is conducting intensive sanitisation at regular intervals.

Ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session first day on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on MPs to send out a unanimous message that the entire country stands behind its armed forces. "I hope the Parliament, and all its members, will send out a message in a unanimous voice, spirit and resolve that the country stands in support of them," he said.

During the 30-minute Zero Hour, the Treasury benches avoided issues like the India-China border row, unemployment, migrant crisis and economic slowdown, but discussions were held on NEET, coronavirus and bills seeking reforms in the banking and medicine sectors. NCP's Supriya Sule was the only MP who raised the issue of unemployment and economic crisis. Urging the Centre to assist Maharashtra, she said, "On the first day, we should have discussed the state of economy and unemployment. I don't see the Centre talking much about these issues," she said.

In the Lok Sabha, Union ministers introduced eight Bills in the Lok Sabha and the House passed two pending Bills.

In the Rajya Sabha, JD(U) MP Harivansh Narayan Singh was elected the deputy chairman. In the Upper House, five bills, including on reduction in the remuneration of ministers and protection of healthcare professional in epidemic, were introduced.

Also See: Day 1 of Monsoon Session sees Question Hour scrapped amid Opposition fury, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman re-elected

Parliament Updates: Epidemic Diseases Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha; House adjourned till 9 am tomorrow

Monsoon Session of Parliament to be held from 14 September to 1 October

Read more on Politics by Firstpost.