Parliament LIVE Updates: Farm laws not some 'religious scripture' that cannot be changed, says Farooq Abdullah in LS

Parliament LATEST Updates: Speaking about the farmers' issue in Lok Sabha, Farooq Abdullah of National Conference said, "It's not a religious scripture that changes can't be made. If they (farmers) want it to be repealed, why can't you talk to them? I request that let's not stand on prestige."

While continuing to debate on the Motion of Thanks in Lower House, Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP said that those who are on the borders of Delhi are not farmers but Left leaders, reports The Hindu.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha urged the government to issue a clarification on VK Singh's statement in which he said Indian troops have transgressed LAC over 50 times. China has termed the statement 'unwitting confession

After Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah is briefing Lok Sabha on the tragedy that struck Uttarakhand on Sunday.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari told reporters that the Repealing and Amendment Bill 2021 will be moved in the Lower House by a group of party MPs from Punjab including himself, Preneet Kaur, Jasbir Singh Gill and Santokh Chaudhary.

More than 50 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated against coronavirus in 21 days in India which is the fastest rate in the world, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday

The union home minister in Rajya Sabha confirmed that 20 people died in Uttarakhand due to flash floods as of Monday 5 pm and 197 people were still missing.

Attributing his success to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in his retirement speech expressed gratitude to Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi to give him the opportunity to work under the Congress.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said he will sum his experience in the Parliament in a few couplets.

An emotional prime minister on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to retiring member Ghulam Nabi Azad for 'always prioritising the prosperity of country first'.

Story continues

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the prime minister said, it was Azad's proposal to call an all-party meet to fight the crisis as one nation.

"Today, we bid farewell to four colleagues from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir - Mir Mohammad Fayaz, Shamsher Singh, retiring on 10 February; Ghulam Nabi Azad and Nazir Ahmad Laway, retiring on 15 February," said Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

The MoS Finance said the RBI does not have a legal framework to regulate crypto currencies to a question on regulation of Bitcoins.

"The existing laws are inadequate. Inter-Ministerial Committee has given a report, the empowered technology group has met, the Cabinet Secretary has given a report, a Bill to regulate cryptocurrency is being finalised and will be sent to the Cabinet soon," he said.

The home minister is expected to make a suo motu statement at 11.30 am on the Uttarakhand disaster. Over 500 rescue personnel from state, disaster and defence forces are racing against time to rescue the 34 workers believed trapped inside a 1.6-km-long debris-filled tunnel of the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to move the Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020, in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The bill seeks to provide for regulation, operation and planning of major ports Ports in India.

Four Opposition parties " DMK, CPI, AAP and Shiv Sena have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over 'the plight of protesting farmers in Delhi', reported ANI.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri to move that the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021, be taken into consideration.

Lok Sabha resumed normal functioning Monday after a week-long disruption over the three Central farm laws following an appeal by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that it was a duty of every member to maintain the tradition of passing the Motion of Thanks to President's address.

After the House convened at 5 pm, Singh said the tradition of thanking the President has been continuing for long and it should not be broken in a healthy democracy.

He also said that Rajya Sabha has already passed the Motion of Thanks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply and "I appeal to members not to break this tradition in the Lok Sabha".

Singh said that members are free to speak on farm laws during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks.

Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury too said that this tradition has been continuing since 1921 and should not be broken.

"Our demand was to discuss the issue of farmers who have been sitting in the cold on the borders of Delhi in protest against farm laws. It is regrettable that they are being stopped from entering the capital by sharp nails and barbed wires," he said referring to the reinforced barricading at the farmers' protest sites.

He said the Opposition wanted an assurance from the government for a standalone discussion on the farmers' issue either after the debate on Motion of Thanks or after the discussion on Budget.

Speaker Om Birla also appealed to the members to allow the House to function and not indulge in sloganeering.

The House was repeatedly disrupted by the Opposition members from 2 February over the three farm laws which was passed by Parliament in September last year.

Earlier Birla had called a meeting of leaders of different political parties to break the impasse in the House.

In the meeting, an agreement was reached to resume its normal functioning with Singh making an appeal to start the debate on President's address.

Also See: Parliament Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned for the day as Opposition members continue loud protests against farm laws

LS, RS adjourned as disruptions mar Day 2 of Budget Session; no compensation for farmers who died in protests, says Centre

Budget Session: In RS, Modi asks farmers to end stir; LS logjam ends after Rajnath urges Opposition to 'not let traditions break down'

Read more on India by Firstpost.