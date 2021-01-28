Parliament Canteen New Rates: Chapatti at Rs 3, Non-Veg Buffet Priced at Rs 700 After Subsidy Ends, Check New Price List

New Delhi, January 28: Ahead of the Budget Session, the Parliament canteen issued a new rate list. The new rate list comes after the subsidy to Parliament canteen ended recently. According to the new rate, a chapatti will now cost Rs 3 (the cheapest item) and the menu will stretch on to include a non-veg buffet worth Rs 700. Price of a veg buffet has been set as Rs 500.

Also Read | National Youth Parliament Festival 2021: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Winners and Final Panelists, Celebrates the Young Achievers by Tweeting All Speeches

Earlier in the month, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced that subsidy on food served at Parliament canteen would end. The Parliament canteen, now run by ITDC, will offer as many as 58 food items—both vegetarian and non-vegetarian—from January 27, an internal circular said. Parliament Canteen Food Prices to be Hiked as Government Plans to Slash Subsidy, Non-Veg Items to Remain on New Menu.

Check New Price list:

Also Read | Union Budget 2021 to be Presented on February 1, Parliament Session to be Convened From January 29: Reports

#Delhi | New rate list released after the subsidy in Parliament canteen ends. Roti is now 3 rupees, the most expensive non-veg buffet is 700 rupees.#parliamentcanteen pic.twitter.com/6ofnzOygrZ — First India (@thefirstindia) January 27, 2021

Some new items have been added like new items include fish and chips, medu vada, mutton cutlet, omelette, masala poori and uttapam. During a normal session, an average 4,500 people eat at the Parliament every day.