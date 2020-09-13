Parliament braces for stormy Monsoon Session amid LAC standoff; 23 new Bills to be taken up

New Delhi, Sep 13: The issues of ongoing LAC standoff, handling of the coronavirus pandemic and economic slowdown are likely to dominate the Monsoon session of Parliament which begins on Monday, with the opposition demanding a discussion on them, while the government has listed nearly two dozen new legislations for passage during the COVID-curtailed proceedings.

The 18-day session is being held amid unprecedented precautionary measures against COVID-19 due to a continuing spike in cases. On the eve of the session, the Union Health Ministry reported 94,372 fresh cases in 24 hours.

The government has listed 23 new legislations for consideration and passage including 11 bills replacing ordinances. There also 20 other bills pending in either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha.

Several of the opposition parties are likely to oppose four of the bills replacing ordinances relating to the farm sector and the banking regulation amendments.

The opposition is seeking to corner the government on its handling of the standoff with China at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, the COVID-19 situation, economic downturn and unemployment, and is pressing for discussions on these issues.

The Congress and other opposition parties raised these demands in the first business advisory committee (BAC) meeting for Lok Sabha chaired by Speaker Om Birla today, but the time for these discussions is yet to be allocated.

The BAC for Lok Sabha will be held again on September 15 afternoon to further discuss the issues to chalk out the business schedule for the first week.

The same demands were raised by the Congress in the BAC for Rajya Sabha too.

The session will commence tomorrow with both houses paying obituary references to former President Pranab Mukherjee and other sitting and former members who have died during the interregnum period.

Both houses will be adjourned for an hour after the obituary references.

Rajya Sabha will then hold the election to the post of Deputy Chairman, while Lok Sabha will take up ''The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020'' and ''The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020'', to replace the ordinances issued earlier.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the government is ready to discuss all issues decided by the BAC and has appealed to all parties for their cooperation.

He said a meeting of leaders of various parties would be held on Tuesday on whether a discussion on the India-China border issue will be held.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the Monsoon session is being held amid fear and unprecedented times due to COVID.

He said, "India and China are in a conflict situation in Ladakh and there is tension, GDP is tumbling and inflation is rising".

"We want to discuss many issues in Parliament that the country and its citizens would want to hear about," he said.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Congress has demanded that there should be a discussion on the situation at the border and Chinese aggression, besides on COVID-19 pandemic, the economy and joblessness, but the government is yet to give any assurance.

"We have urged the government that our voice should be heard in Parliament," Chowdhury told reporters.

