Parkash Singh Badal compares Rahul Gandhi with 'insect' infront of 'elephant' PM Modi

Parkash Singh Badal accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Collectorate office on Friday for filing nominations today. While talking to ANI he said, "Shiromani Akali Dal is the oldest party of India. Our relation with BJP is very close, the relation is not political, and it is very pure relation. We were the first party to support BJP and we are supporting them till now. 'Mahagathbandhan' is nothing and these types of alliances always break. People of India have to think, who should be their next Prime Minister. Name anyone, who can compete against PM Narendra Modi. Rahul Gandhi in front of Narendra Modi is like an ant in front of an elephant".