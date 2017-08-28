Paris St-Germain, Monaco Agree Loan Deal For Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Mbappe has already agreed a five-year deal with PSG and is ready to have a medical in the capital on Monday.

New Delhi: French giants Paris Saint-Germain on Monday reached a deal with AS Monaco to sign their striker Kylian Mbappe on loan for one season with an option to sign the 18-year-old for €155m (£143m).

According to a report in The Guardian, PSG have been locked in talks with Monaco and Uefa over the past week to try to reach a deal that would not contravene financial fair play rules after they signed Neymar from Barcelona for €222m (£198m) earlier this summer.

PSG concluded a deal in which the striker would join the club on an initial loan but without an obligation to buy. Both clubs are in agreement that the transfer will go through next summer but that is not believed to have been written into the loan deal.

Mbappe has already agreed a five-year deal with PSG and is ready to have a medical in the capital on Monday.

Uefa is adamant that its FFP regulations work and the president, Aleksander Ceferin, said on Friday that it would punish clubs “severely” if they do not comply with the rules. “I am very serious,” he said on Friday. “We will try to help [the clubs understand the rules]. We will try to advise them on FFP. But if they don’t comply we will punish and we will punish severely.”

“I am not talking about [just] PSG. I am talking about every club in Europe. We are monitoring the situation, the transfer window is not closed yet. Trust me, we’re working on it”, he added.

FFP was introduced by Uefa seven years ago to stop clubs involved in European competition from spending more than they earn.