Paris celebrates the finalization of Olympic Games in 2024

Paris, Sep 14 (IANS) Continuous rain didn't spoil Paris' celebration for being the 2024 Olympic Games host city after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach announced the double award of 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games to Paris and Los Angeles respectively in Peruvian capital Lima.

Hundreds of Paris citizens gathered at the Trocadero to celebrate the Olympic Games' comeback to the French capital after a century on Wednesday, as their last time to host the quadrennial world's sporting event was in 1924, reports Xinhua news agency.

The rain, starting from Wednesday noon, had no sign of slowing down just into the celebration activity. However, that didn't seem as a challenge for joyous crowds on site, holding French national flags in their hands.

When Bach announced Paris and Los Angeles as the host city of 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games respectively, people thousands of miles away burst into jubilant cheering.

"It's a special day," said Sebastian, an engineer living in Paris. The sporting shorts made him quite "eye-catching", as the sports fan just finished his running around the site.

"It's clever," he commented on the IOC's double award decision.

"It's a competition between two countries. The decision will not make one side sad at last," Sebastian said, adding that he hopes to watch athletics matches at the 2024 Games.

A statue of the Olympic Rings was erected at the Trocadero, just in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower. The Rings will remain in place until September 17, before they travel around the city for the people of Paris to enjoy.

"It's a huge honor to present to the world that Paris is the best city to host the 2024 Games. We are ready to work from now until 2024," said Ludovic Besson, a French decathlon athlete.

"For me as an athlete, the 2024 Games in Paris will be an important target during my career," he added.

"Paris deserves to be awarded as the host for the 2024 Games because it's sporting city," Bezza Mazouzi, a Paris citizen living in the 19th arrondissement, pointed out.

The Paris bid committee delegation will fly back on Friday morning with several more celebration activities on the agenda.

--IANS

sam/vm