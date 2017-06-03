Paris Agreement is a global 'shared legacy': PM Modi in France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that the Paris Climate Agreement is a 'shared legacy' of the world and also an 'article of faith'. Emphasising on the need for preserving the natural resources, Prime Minister Modi said that India and France will together adopt mutual practices in a bid to gift these to the forthcoming generations. The Prime Minister was delivering a joint statement along with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. It was the fourth and last leg of PM Modi's tour to four nations.