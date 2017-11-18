Paris 2024 unveils 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Week dates

Paris, Nov 18 (IANS) Paris 2024 has unveiled the dates of the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Week for youngsters, the first major event of formal Paris 2024 Organizing Committee.

The 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Week will run between January 27 and February 3, following a successful inaugural edition in 2017, it was announced on Friday.

For children of all ages across France, the Week invites them to try out new sports, engage with athletes, and understand the values of Olympism, reports Xinhua news agency.

"A major legacy of the bidding phase, the Olympic and Paralympic Week offers the opportunity for young people to discover Olympism, to change their perception of disability, and to discover new skills," said Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024.

The Week will also be the first major event implemented by the future Paris 2024 Organising Committee likely to be founded in January, 2018.

--IANS

pur/vm