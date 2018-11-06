Parineeti wants $5 mn shoe-hiding fee from Nick Jonas

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra has placed a $5 million dollar shoe-hiding fee demand before American singer Nick Jonas, who will marry her actress cousin Priyanka Chopra soon.

Parineeti, who joined Priyanka on her bachelorette in Amsterdam, posted an Instagram image from a party.

Nick commented: "Wow she's so beautiful. Any chance you could introduce me?"

Parineeti responded: "Nick Jonas, she is very hard to get! But I can try for you, if you agree to pay the 5 million dollar shoe-hiding fee!"

The hiding of the groom's shoes is a fun part of some weddings in India. The bridesmaids then return the shoe to their brother-in-law in return of a token.

Priyanka and Nick got engaged earlier this year, after which the couple came down for a traditional Indian roka ceremony in Mumbai. The actress had a bridal shower recently and is now celebrating her bachelorette with her girl brigade.

-*-

Meena Kumari defined sultry in most classy way: Rasika

Actress Rasika Dugal, whose look in web series "Mirzapur" is styled on the late Meena Kumari from "Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam", says the late actress had a way of adding class to a sultry get-up.

In Amazon Prime's "Mirzapur", a story based in a lawless land where the trade of arms, ammunition and drugs is a part of normal life, Rasika will be seen playing the role of Beena Tripathi, wife of gang lord Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya.

The trailer suggests Rasika's character Beena is a daring and desirable woman, and her look is inspired by Meena Kumari's Choti Bahu portrayal in "Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam" and was modernised to suit today's time, read a statement.

Rasika said in a statement: "Meena Kumari was a legend. Choti bahu in 'Saheb Bibi Aur Ghulam' is one of my favourite performances in Indian cinema. She defined sultry in the most classy way. With Beena too, a lot more is happening than meets the eye though in a very different way. I'm happy with the way the look has turned out and excited for people to watch the series."

-*-

Yami's pollution-free Diwali plans for neighbourhood

Actress Yami Gautam is in Chandigarh to spend time with her family and friends for Diwali, and she has taken it upon herself to be an awareness ambassador of eco-friendly and pollution-free celebrations in her own neighbourhood.

Yami said in a statement: "Diwali is always something that brings me back home and each celebration is more special than the previous one. Diwali always brings back the fondest memories for me from Chandigarh. This time too I'm looking forward to the festivities back home.

"However, in the last few years the growing concern with pollution is something we mustn't ignore and that's why this Diwali, my friends and I have taken to make an initiative in our own neighbourhood to spread the message and importance of a less polluted Diwali. The idea is to keep the festive cheer alive without compromising the environment in anyway".

--IANS

rb/bg