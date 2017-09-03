Parineeti Chopra And Hardik Pandya Just Had A Baffling Conversation On Twitter And We’re Wondering What’s Cooking!

Whether it was Mohammad Azharuddin– Sangeet Bijlani, Yuvraj Singh–Hazel Keech, Harbhajan Singh–Geeta Basra, Zaheer Khan–Sagarika Ghatge or the very famous Virat Kohli–Anushka Sharma—the love affairs between cricketers and Bollywood actresses is certainly not new. However, a recent bizarre conversation between Parineeti Chopra and Hardik Pandya has left Twitterati baffled and wondering if there is something cooking between the two.

Well it all started with Parineeti Chopra taking to Twitter to post a picture of a bicycle with the caption, “The perfect trip with the most amazing partner, Love is in the air!!!,” on her Twitter handle. To which, all rounder Hardik Pandya replied, “Can I guess? I think this is a second Bollywood & Cricket link. :p Great click by the way.” Check it out below:

To this Parineeti left the cricketer guessing by saying, “Replying to @hardikpandya7 @hardikpandya7 Hahaha. Maybe. Maybe not. All I can say is that the clue is in the pic itself!!!

Reading this conversation, Twiteratti went completely berserk and began with their guessing game. Check out their reactions below:

Later on, as if expecting the reactions, Parineeti posted a video in which she finally revealed what the conversation was all about. She put all rumours to rest by stating that the “partner” in question was her Xiaomi phone and that the upcoming launch of the flagship phone Redmi 5X. (ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra Wants to Take a Bath With Ranveer Singh In A Bathtub Filled With Nutella)

Didn’t you think what we initially thought?? Meanwhile, India is at the moment in Sri Lanka playing the One-day International series and will end the tour on September 6 with one off T20I.