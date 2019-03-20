Parineeti calls 'Bhuj...' special true story

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra, who will next be seen in "Bhuj: The Pride Of India", has called the upcoming film the "most special true story ever".

Parineeti on Wednesday tweeted: "The most special true story ever."

The "Kesari" actress added that she is excited about the film.

Directed and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film is based on real life events during Indo-Pak war of 1971.

T-Series' head honcho Bhushan Kumar, who is co-producing the movie, welcomed the entire cast on board.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Ammy Virk.

"Welcome the stellar cast of 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk. Written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya."

Earlier this week, Ajay had said that he will play Indian Air Force wing commander Vijay Karnik in an upcoming film.

Karnik was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase during the war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan. He was accompanied by 50 air force and 60 defence security corps personnel at the airbase.

