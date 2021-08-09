Parimatch Tech Announces a Major Partnership with Chelsea

Chelsea Football Club, the 2020/21 European champions, signs a three-year contract with the international tech & betting company New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) PMI, a service company providing tech, marketing and communications expertise to betting and gambling operators in the international markets, such as Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America, is pleased to announce the ambitious partnership agreement between Parimatch Tech and one of the world’s most famous football clubs, Chelsea. England's most successful football club in the modern era will become Parimatch’s partner for the next three seasons.

Parimatch will use Chelsea’s bold and ambitious brand and will utilise a wide array of digital, social and logistical assets to create mutual branding opportunities.

“Chelsea's distinct flair, determination, and passionate spirit are a perfect complement for Parimatch's sporting enthusiasm and ambition. Being named an official partner of the European Champions for 2020/21 is a huge honor and responsibility for the brand we represent globally. Fortunately, PMI is all about reaching new heights and unwinding emotions, and we're really looking forward to the next three years of this collaboration! Because two strong brands are accustomed to winning in style and striving for success, we at PMI are certain that this collaboration will bring excitement of the game to our customers and partners, and, in turn, to the millions of football fans worldwide,” says Anton Rublevskyi, CEO at PMI.

“Both Chelsea and Parimatch strive for greatness. We are bold, ready to innovate and, most importantly, we were both born to win. Last year was immensely successful for Parimatch as they expanded and opened new markets, while launching several game-changing projects. Chelsea also showed its excellence, becoming European champions for the second time in our history! We are excited and proud of this partnership and the opportunities it brings,” Guy Laurence, CEO at Chelsea FC, has commented news about fruitful partnership with Parimatch Tech.

About PMI PMI is a service company, engaged in the development and implementation of the expansion strategy for Parimatch brand in the markets of Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company provides tech, marketing and communications services for partners in the betting and gambling industry.

Innovations, new technologies and the desire to provide the best gaming experience for the customers is what drives PMI forward.

About Chelsea Football Club Chelsea Football Club is one of the world’s top football clubs and the reigning European champions after winning the UEFA Champions League for the second time in 2021 with a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the final in Porto.

Founded in 1905, Chelsea is London’s most central football club, based at the iconic 41,000-capacity Stamford Bridge stadium. Nicknamed ‘The Blues’, the club lifted the Champions League for the first time in 2012 and has also won the Premier League five times, the FA Cup eight times, the Football League Cup five times, the UEFA Europa League twice, the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup twice, the UEFA Super Cup once and the Football League Championship once, in 1955.

The 2021 Champions League triumph saw Chelsea become the first club to win all three major UEFA competitions twice following our earlier successes in the Champions League, Europa League and Cup Winners’ Cup.

In addition to possessing some of the world’s most recognisable players, Chelsea has also invested in its future with a state-of-the-art Academy and training centre in Cobham, Surrey. Since its opening in 2007, the club has won seven FA Youth Cups, back-to-back UEFA Youth League titles in 2015 and 2016, and U18 Premier League national championships in 2017 and 2018.

The Chelsea FC Women’s team has also enjoyed plenty of success, winning the FA Women’s Super League for the fourth time in 2021. They also completed the Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Cup double in 2015 and 2018, and lifted both the Women’s Super League and FA Women’s League Cup in 2020 and 2021.

The Chelsea Foundation also boasts one of the most extensive community initiatives in sport, helping to improve the lives of children and young people all over the world.

Image: Parimatch Tech Announces major partnership with Chelsea