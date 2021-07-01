Parents Should Ask Baby for 'Consent' Before Changing Diapers, Says Australian Childcare Chain

Giving birth to a child and taking care of them isn’t like a walk in the park. Apart from loads of planning, childcare also involves emotional, mental and physical investment. Raising a child demands everything — your time, blood, sweat and tears. There are many rulebooks and anecdotes at parents’ disposal, some are pretty effective while others not so much. As parents try to chart their way in the thick jungles of raising a kid, some advice catches them off-guard too. One such piece of advice came from an Australian childcare chain which stated that a child’s consent is crucial for changing diapers.

Parents are being urged to ask for their baby's permission before they change their nappy. A national childcare chain is encouraging more mothers and fathers to ask for consent and show respect right from birth. https://t.co/sxSiGaptp6 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/slJ0bSYt4J — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) June 29, 2021

Only About Children’s website, took conscious childcare a notch higher after posting on respectful nappy changes. In its post, the website urges parents to ensure consent from the kids before changing the dirty diapers. They also went on to say that “Our hands are a baby’s introduction to the world.” Hence, in order to establish a relationship replete with trust and respect, parents must take appropriate steps to gently ask for their toddler’s cooperation rather than demanding it.

The website also went on to share a few simple ways to establish trust and attain a child’s consent. The main idea behind it is to build a healthy bond and in no way means that diapers won’t be changed if the child doesn’t consent. Many on the internet were left dumbfounded, while others couldn’t help cracking jokes on the same.

"Can I change your nappy or would you rather wallow in your own filth for a couple of days?"……. Is it April 1st again? #givemeaspell https://t.co/cSF0y4TaT6 — Schwarzwalder@SCT (@SchwarzwalderSC) June 30, 2021

You’ve got to be joking! I’ve never heard of something so ridiculous — Narelle Stocker (@Relly66) June 29, 2021

Only About Children advised newbie parents to give their infants undivided attention, care and love. Parents were also recommended to describe to their kids what they were doing and inculcate in them a habit of employing their senses to action. Also, kids don’t like it when they are interrupted while playing so wait for a break in their playing time before proceeding to change their diaper.

