Paras Faction Announces LJP National Executive Ahead of Meeting Called by Chirag Paswan-led Group

A day ahead of a committee meeting called by the group headed by Chirag Paswan in Delhi, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) faction led by Pashupati Kumar Paras on Saturday disbanded all party bodies and state units and announced a new national executive.

All four other MPs of the Paras faction in the executive while a few of those party office-bearers who switched loyalty to him from Paswan have also been inducted. In a statement, Paras said that all other party wings have been disbanded.

Paras arrived Patna from Delhi on Wednesday to participate in the national executive committee meeting of the party held on Thursday. He was later elected as LJP President with the support of five MPs, including himself and his nephew Prince Raj.

Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan has claimed that more than 90 per cent of the national executive members are with him. The battle over the party's ownership is likely to be decided in the Election Commission of India (ECI) as both groups fight for the legacy of popular Dalit leader from Bihar Ram Vilas Paswan, who died last year. While Chirag Paswan is his son, Paras is his youngest brother.

Chirag Paswan and some other leaders of LJP’s faction led by him on Saturday arrived at the residence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. After meeting him, Chirag told media, “I conveyed to him (LS Speaker Om Birla) the facts and urged him to review his decision of accepting one of the suspended LJP MPs, Pashupati Kumar Paras as leader of LJP in Lok Sabha. This is illegal and our party’s constitution does not allow this.”

“LJP constitution clearly states that any change taking place in Assembly/Parliament needs to be approved by central parliamentary board. He (Om Birla) listened to us very carefully and assured us to reconsider the decision in light of the new facts put forward by us,” he added.

(with inputs from PTI)

