Paraplegic Rehab Center providing second chance at life to soldiers

Paraplegic Rehab Center in Pune is proving second chance at life to Defence personnel of India who got critically wounded while serving the Nation. The centre situated amid scenic Range Hills, Kirkee, Pune aims to provide care and personnel with spinal cord injury which suggests paraplegics which makes them loose control over their limbs. The personnel after initial treatment mostly the condition improves and they become chair borne, but they need medical aid for lifetime to stop the complications.