Parana, Ceara return to Brazil's top flight football

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 19 (IANS) Parana and Ceara secured their return to Brazil's top football division in the penultimate round of the Serie B season.

Parana earned promotion by defeating CRB 1-0 while results from other matches guaranteed Ceara's ascent, even before their away clash with Criciuma on Saturday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

America Mineiro and Internacional have already clinched berths in the country's premier competition next year.

Parana last played in Brazil's Serie A in 2007 while Ceara have been absent from the top flight since 2011.

America Mineiro lead Internacional in the Serie B standings by two points, with the final round of matches to be played next weekend.

--IANS

