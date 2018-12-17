Paramilitary trained dog show enthralls visitors at Delhi's Pet Fed

The national capital observed an event organised by Pet Fed, especially for Delhi's furry friends: dogs. The event took place at Delhi's NSIC Grounds from December 14-15. The event held adoption camps, fashion shows, temptation alleys and more such dog-friendly events. However, the highlight of the event was the Sashastra Seema Bal's (SSB) Paramilitary Dog show, in which security dogs were seen showcasing their talents in form of acrobatics, cleanliness efforts, chasing thieves on their masters' orders. The security dogs were also seen taking part in sports and other activities. Bollywood actor Dino Morea also graced the event. The event was organised on the occasion of 47th Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India's military victory over Pakistan in 1971, during the war for the independence of Bangladesh from Pakistan. The event indeed holds the golden phrase -"Dog: Man's best friend" true even today!