Paramilitary force beat Army at ice hockey to win national championship in Leh

India's paramilitary force, Indo-Tibetan Border Force took on the army team in an ice hockey match to secure a 3-2 win in a national tournament in Leh on Sunday. With this win, the ITBP players won the national championship. The championship was organised by Ice Hockey Association of India. The joy of their win resonated throughout the rink. A total of ten local ice hockey teams divided into two pools participated in this Ice Hockey Championship which was a key attraction for the locals. Tourism is the mainstay of the economy of Ladakh region with its headquarters in Leh. Promotion of the winter sports helps boost tourism in the picturesque region.