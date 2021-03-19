Param Bir’s Transfer Not Routine But Doesn’t Make Him Guilty: Sena

The Shiv Sena has strongly come out in defense of former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh who was recently transferred after rising political pressure. The stance comes at a time when the Mukesh Ambani bomb-scare case has shaken the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the Mumbai police,

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly politicizing deaths and destroying the morale of the Mumbai police in a bid to return to power in the state, the Sena questioned the move to transfer the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a hurry and the central agency’s success in cases like the Uri, the Pathankot, and the Pulwama terror attacks.

“These are not ordinary routine transfers. These transfers had to be done under specific circumstances. The new police chief, Hemant Nagrale, said ‘The mistakes made by the police force in the past will not be repeated. The dignity of the force will be upheld’. This statement by Nagrale is of significance,” the Sena said in the editorial of the party mouthpiece, Saamana.

“The questions raised by the Opposition are valid, but while the probe was being conducted by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) that had already registered a case of murder (of SUV owner Mansukh Hiren), the case was taken over by the NIA in a hurry. The only motive behind the move was to make sure the Maharashtra government is defamed in some way or the other,” the party alleged.

‘What About Probes in Pathankot, Pulwama Attacks?’

The Sena questioned the need for the NIA to take over the case without it having any terror angle so far, adding that the case just revolves around one police officer Sachin Vaze, who has been arrested.

“The NIA usually probes cases related to terrorism. The NIA is currently probing the case of the discovery of 20 gelatin sticks, but the investigations and the arrests made in cases like the Uri, the Pathankot, and the Pulwama attacks are still a mystery,” it said.

Expressing grief over the death of Mansukh Hiren, the editorial further stated that the BJP wasn’t as concerned about the alleged mysterious death of Himachal BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma who was found dead in Delhi two days ago.

“Ram Swaroop Sharma was a true Hindutva ideologist. But the BJP leaders aren’t beating their chests over his death. They don’t even want to mention the death of Mohan Delkar (Silvassa MP). They have forgotten even Sushant Singh Rajput and his family,” it said.

‘Bid to Destroy Mumbai Police’s Morale, Param Bir Targeted for Probing Arnab’

The editorial blamed the BJP for allegedly trying to destroy the morale of Mumbai Police and said that the Opposition must refrain from committing this “sin”. It added that such tactics won't get them back to power in the state.

“The transfer of Param Bir Singh does not prove him to be guilty of anything. He took over as the Mumbai Police chief at a very difficult time. He motivated the forces to keep fighting during the COVID-19 pandemic. He himself went to places like Dharavi. In cases like those concerning Sushant Singh Rajput and Kangana Ranaut, he kept the morale of the force high. The CBI took over the case (of SSR's death), but it still could not find anything beyond what the Mumbai police already had,” it said.

The Sena reiterated the allegation that Singh was targeted for opening a case and conducting a probe in the TRP scam case, in which journalist Arnab Goswami is a prime accused.

“Param Bir Singh opened the case of the TRP scam (involving journalist Arnab Goswami). A specific lobby in Delhi has been furious with him ever since. They then discovered the 20 gelatin sticks. The sticks did not explode, but they shook the Mumbai Police. The new chief, Hemant Nagrale, will have to be courageous and cautious,” the party said.

Storm in Maharashtra Politics Over Ambani Case

The Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in the state is facing heat over the alleged lapses in the probe and Vaze’s involvement. The Sena was backing Vaze till he was arrested by the NIA for his alleged involvement in the case and the death of Mansukh Hiren.

Amid rising political pressure and several meetings by Thackeray with Sharad Pawar and other cabinet ministers, Singh was transferred on Wednesday, 17 March, and Hemant Nagrale was posted as the new Commissioner of Mumbai Police.

While reports of a rift between the Sena and the NCP have been refuted by influential voices in the government, including Pawar, there has been mounting pressure from the Opposition to remove Anil Deshmukh as the Home Minister.

