Param Bir Singh, Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner, Moves Supreme Court Against His Transfer to Home Guard Department, Seeks Probe Against Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai, March 22: Former Commissioner of Mumbai Police Param Bir Singh on Monday moved the Supreme Court against his transfer to Home Guard Department. Param Bir Singh also sought an investigation into the allegations of corruption made by him against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. In the petition, the former Mumbai top cop alleged that his transfer was done arbitrary and illegal" manner before the completion of the minimum fixed tenure, which is two years.

Singh reportedly also sought CBI investigation into the report submitted by Rashmi Shukla. The report alleged wrongdoings in transfers and postings in the state. According to reports, Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi will appear for Singh once the matter is listed for hearing. Anil Deshmukh Corruption Row: There will be a Probe, No Question of Resignation, Says Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.

In the plea, the former Mumbai top cop called for "unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial and fair investigation" in the alleged corrupt practices of Deshmukh. He said that as the commissioner of the Mumbai police, he ensured that investigation into the "Antilia bomb scare case", should be carried out in a fair and transparent manner. He did not obstruct the probe conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case. He alleged that his transfer was smeared with malpractice.

Last week, Singh was removed as the Commissioner of Mumbai Police. He was posted as the Director General (DG) of the Maharashtra Home Guard. Day after his removal from the post, Singh wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked Sachin Waze, currently in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and other police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly, including Rs 50 crore to Rs 60 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

However, Deshmukh had denied these allegations. Notably, the NIA is probing Vaze's role in placing an explosives-laden SUV outside Mukesh Ambani's residence on February 25.