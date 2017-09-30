Paraguay recall Cardozo for World Cup qualifiers

Asuncion, Sep 30 (IANS) Veteran Club Libertad striker Oscar Cardozo has been recalled to Paraguay's national squad for the team's final 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Venezuela.

The 34-year-old former Benfica player replaces Lucas Barrio, who injured his right thigh while playing for Brazil's Gremio, the Paraguayan Football Association said in a statement, reports Xinhua news agency.

The announcement is another blow to the Guaranies, who were already hit by the withdrawal of Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron because of a hamstring injury.

Paraguay, seventh in South America's CONMEBOL standings with 21 points from 16 matches, will play Colombia away on Thursday before hosting Venezuela five days later.

The top four teams in the group will automatically qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia while the fifth-ranked side will book a play-off spot.

