Para-shuttlers, swimmers shortlisted for TOP scheme

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) The Sports Authority of Indias (SAI) Mission Olympic Cell has selected five para-badminton players for inclusion in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Six swimmers have been selected for the TOPS' Developmental Group for Olympic 2024.

The athletes were chosen for TOPS after a detailed analysis, in consultation with the National Sports Federations, to ensure the best possible medal prospects are identified.

The review was undertaken on various parameters like global performance trends from most recent Olympic Games, Paralympic Games and World Championships, performance of competing international counterparts (athletes) in the last three years, etc.

The five para badminton players shortlisted are Manoj Sarkar, Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam, Tarun and Suhas Yathiraj. In addition, the names of a number of other athletes were also discussed and it was decided to place them on a watchlist where their performance will be reviewed over the year.

The six young swimmers included in the TOPS' Developmental Group for the 2024 Olympics are Srihari Nataraj, Advait Page, Kushagra Rawat, Aryan Nehra, Kenisha Gupta and Aryan Makhija.

Sajan Prakash and Virdhawal Khade have been included in the watchlist, and their performance will be reviewed at the World Championships to be held in September 2019. In addition, young swimmers Maana Patel, Neel Roy, Likhit SP, Khushi Dinesh and Lohith M have been included in the watchlist.

