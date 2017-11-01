Para-shooter Ulhankar to represent India at Worlds

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Swaroop Manohar Ulhankar has been selected in an 11-member squad to represent India at the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Shooting World Cup in Bangkok from November 5, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Kolhapur based para shooter, who trains at the Gun for Glory (GFG) Shooting Academy, came into the reckoning for his gold medal-winning performances at the recent nationals and his fine showing earlier in the KSS Competition conducted by the Paralympic Committee of India.

Swaroop, who trains under the head coach of GFG Anton Belak in Project Leap, will participate in the 10 metre Air Rifle Standing and Prone Competitions.

He is confident of a good showing, especially as he has been training with the best equipment and that too under the guidance of some of the best coaches.

"It's been about four years that I have been training at the GFG and I have been steadily improving. Coach Anton Belak and Yuniatri Iliyas before him have worked on my shooting and I feel a lot more confident now," Swaroop said.

He was particularly thankful for Gagan's presence at the Academy.

"As I am a disabled person, I couldn't find a coach in my initial days. But Gagan Sir didn't have any qualms about taking me under his wings and his support and tips have motivated me to do a lot more," he added.

He explained that Gagan made him focus on Prone shooting and also gave him tips on how to concentrate better while shooting.

