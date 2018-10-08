Para Asian Games: Sandeep, Raju, Jadhav add 3 golds to swell India's tally

Jakarta, Oct 9 (IANS) Indian para athletes dished out commendable performances to bag 11 medals, including three golds, on the second day of the 2018 Para Asian Games here on Monday.

Javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary clinched India's first gold of the Games in the men's F42-44/61-64 category in the morning session, before middle distance runner Raju Rakshitha (women's T11 1500m) and swimmer Jadhav Suyash Narayan (men's S7 50m butterfly) clinched two more golds later in the day.

With a best throw of 60.01 metre, which Sandeep managed in his third attempt, he clinched the yellow metal. The silver went to Sri Lanka's Chaminda Sampath Hetti, while Iran's Omidi Ali settled for the bronze.

India's medal tally swelled further with the addition of two more silver medals after Ramya Shanmugam and Radha Venkatesh finished second in women's F46 javelin throw and women's T12/13 1500m race, respectively.

India also won a silver in para-powerlifting, through 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Sakina Khatun in women's 50 kg category, while shooting para sport gave the country a silver and a bronze.

Indian para swimmers also fetched three more bronze medals adding to the gold from Narayan.

In the later part of the day, 2016 Rio Paralympics silver medallist Deepa Malik settled for a bronze in women's F 53/54 javelin throw with an effort of 10.15m.

With Monday's 11 medals, India occupy the eighth spot in the medal tally with 3 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze.

--IANS

tri/pgh/