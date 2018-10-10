Para Asian Games: Harvinder Singh extends India's gold tally to 7

Jakarta, Oct 10 (IANS) Archer Harvinder Singh extended Indias gold tally to seven as he finished first in the Men's Individual Recurve Open - W2/ST event at the Para Asian Games here on Wednesday.

In the finals, Harvinder, 27, outclassed China's Zhao Lixue 6-0 to stand first at the podium.

The W2 category of impairment covers athletes with paraplegia, diplegia or double leg amputation below the knee, requiring wheelchair.

Meanwhile, Monu Ghangas bagged silver in the men's discus throw F11 category, while Mohammed Yasser settled for bronze in the men's shot put F46 category.

Also, Kanickai Irudayaraj won silver in the individual standard P1 Chess event while Bhavinaben Patel won silver in table tennis and Sudhir won bronze in the men's 80kg powerlifting.

Presently, India has seven gold, 12 silver and 17 bronze medals.

--IANS

kk/bg