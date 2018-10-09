Para Asian Games: Ekta Bhyan, Manish Narwal take India's gold tally to 5

Jakarta, Oct 9 (IANS) Ekta Bhyan and Manish Narwal extended India's gold medal tally to five as they both topped their respective events at the 2018 Para Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Bhyan won gold in the women's club throw F32/51 event as she produced her best throw in her fourth attempt, 16.02 metre.

On the other hand, Narwal clinched the yellow metal in the 10 metre Air Pistol event.

India also bagged three bronze medals on Tuesday, thanks to Jayanti Behera, Anandan Gunasekaran and Monu Ghangas.

Behera finished third in the women's 200 metre T45/46/47 event, while Gunasekaran bagged bronze in the men's 200 metre T44/62/64 class.

Ghangas finished third in the men's shot put F11.

Earlier on Monday, India had bagged 11 medals, including three gold.

--IANS

kk/bg