Para Asiad: Deepa bags bronze as India pocket 3 more gold

Jakarta, Oct 12 (IANS) India continued their good run at the Asian Para Games here by clinching a couple of gold medals in chess and another one in badminton as Paralympic medallist Deepa Malik bagged her second bronze here on Friday.

With the addition of three more golds, India's medal tally shot up to a total of 63 including 13 gold, 20 silver and 30 bronze. India is currently ranked ninth in the Asia Para Games medal standings.

K.Jennitha Anto clinched the gold in women's individual rapid P1 chess event after beating Manurung Roslinda of Indonesia 1-0 in the final round, while Kishan Gangolli saw off Majid Bagheri in the men's individual rapid VI - B2/B3 event to claim the top spot.

Rapid P1 event is for physically impaired athletes while rapid VI - B2/B3 event features partially blind competitors.

Earlier, Deepa bagged bronze in the women's F51/52/53s discus throw event at the Asian Para Games here on Friday.

Deepa produced a best attempt of 9.67 metres to finish third. Elnaz Darabian of Iran won the gold medal with a new Asian record of 10.71m.

Bahrain's Fatema Nedham clinched silver with a throw of 9.87m.

In para-badminton, Parul Parmar beat Wandee Kamtam of Thailand 21-9, 21-5 to win the gold medal in the women's singles SL3 event.

Athletes in this class have impairment in one or both lower limbs and poor walking/running balance but they play in standing positions.

In swimming, Swapnil Patil bagged silver in the men's 100m backstroke in the S10 category.

The S10 classification covers physical impairment. Patil earlier won a bronze in the men's 400m freestyle.

India also won a bronze in the men's C4 Individual Pursuit 4000m cycling event with Gurlal Singh claiming the third position.

This event is for athletes with a below the knee amputation and a prosthesis on one leg.

--IANS

