Para-archer Ankit discharged from hospital, in home isolation

Sonepat, Oct 23 (PTI) Para-Archer Ankit, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has been discharged from a hospital here and will be under home quarantine for 10 days, the Sports Authority of India said on Friday.

Ankit was admitted to the Bhagwan Dass Hospital on October 14 after testing positive for the dreaded virus during a national camp at the SAI Northern Regional Centre here.

'His family has come to take him back and he will be in home isolation,' the SAI said in a release.

Ankit had joined the national camp which began on October 5 after submitting a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report. But he had his sample taken once again on October 12 as per the SOP and the result came positive.

As part of the 'Khelo India Phir Se' initiative, SAI resumed sporting activities of Tokyo Olympics bound para-athletes and athletes in its National Centre of Excellence (NCOEs) across the country in a phased manner from October 5. PTI PDS BS BS