'Papillon' to release in India on August 31

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Charlie Hunnam's "Papillon" will release in India on August 31.

MVP Entertainment is bringing the film to India, read a statement to IANS.

Based on autobiographical novel "Papillon", published in France in 1969, the film tells the story of two prisoners trying to escape a penal colony in Guiana. The mystery drama is directed by Michael Noer.

"Papillon" follows the epic story of Henri "Papillon" Charrière (Charlie Hunnam), a safecracker from the Parisian underworld framed for murder.

Convicted and sentenced to life in the notorious penal colony on Devil's Island, Papillon forms an unlikely alliance to regain his freedom. Convicted counterfeiter Louis Dega (Rami Malek), in exchange for protection, agrees to finance Papillon's escape making for a gripping watch.

