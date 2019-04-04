'Papa Kehte...' actress Mayoori joins Google ad biz

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Former actress Mayoori Kango, who is remembered for her role in the 1996 film "Papa Kehte Hain", has joined Google India as its Head of Industry - Agency Partnership.

Her official LinkedIn profile mentions that she joined Google India in March 2019.

"I am super excited to be part of Google and lead partnerships with DAN and Publicis. I am looking forward to applying my experience of over a decade in the industry in the agency realm to grow these partnerships further. It is a wonderful opportunity to be part of this incredible team and I am looking forward to the next phase of my professional life," Kango told IANS.

Kango was previously the Managing Director of Performics, a performance marketing agency. She had also worked with Digitas as Associate Director, Media; and Zenith as Chief Digital Officer.

She made her acting debut in 1995 with the film "Naseem", based on the Babri Masjid demolition, but rose to fame with her performance in Mahesh Bhatt's "Papa Kehte Hai", which also starred Jugal Hansraj.

Mayoori was later seen in films like "Betaabi", "Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet" and "Badal".

Her stint on the small screen included shows like "Kaahin Kissii Roz", "Kittie Party", "Kkusum" and "Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat".

