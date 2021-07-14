Panta Bhaat, Kadai Paneer: Desi Dishes That Made a Mark on MasterChef Australia

Most of the countries by now have their own version of ‘MasterChef,’ which is a cooking reality show wherein talented home cooks display their magic on a national platform. India has its own MasterChef, hosted by popular chefs like Sanjeev Kapoor, Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, Vineet Bhatia, and others. However, people are keen to watch this cooking reality show hosted in other countries as well. Recently, MasterChef Australia on Disney+ Hotstar Premium is being loved by Indian audiences.

In the 13th season of the reality show, the contestants are fighting it out to capture a spot in the finals. This season is all the more special because we saw the judges of the MasterChef drooling over Indian delicacies. The credit for the same is shared by two contestants, Depinder Chhibber and Kishwar Chowdhury.

Here are some finger-licking dishes that were presented by these two contestants:

Depinder’s Chole and Kadhai Paneer –Loaded with classic desi curries, chole, and kadhai paneer, it is the most common and favourite dish of all Indian households. This dish cooked by Depinder proved to be a hit on MasterChef Australia. Delhi-born contestant left the judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong, and Andy Allen impressed. She presented the delicious curies with stir-fried rice, fried okra chips, cauliflower parantha, and pickle.

Kishwar’s Puchkas –The relation between Indians and pani puri is unbreakable. Known as gol gappas or puchkas, depending on the region you come from, pani puri is a favourite of all. Kishwar’s desi snacks blasted tiny flavour bombs in the mouth and the judges were stunned. Hailing from Bengal, Kishwar revealed that she misses the street food therefore, in the Invention Test Challenge, she reinvented the puchkas with a twist.

Kishwar’s Khichuri and Begun Bhorta –Showcasing the authentic Indian flavour on an international stage, Kishwar once again presented another comfort food of Indian households. This time it was khichuri and begun bhorta, which we know as khichdi and smoked eggplant. The dish was served with maach bhaja (pan-seared spiced bream) and niramish (Bengali five-spiced vegetables). The perfectly balanced flavours enhanced the tasting buds of the judges.

Depinder’s Tandoori Chicken, Naan, and Lassi–In the ‘cooking with fire’ immunity challenge, Depinder relied on a meal which is the weakness of every Punjabi. She cooked tandoori chicken, naan and served it with smoked lassi, chutney, charred cabbage, and chillies. The flavour profile of the dish impressed the judges and they could not keep their hands off the meal.

Depinder’s Chicken Biryani–Depinder once again wowed the judges when she cooked the time-consuming Biryani in the limited time round. She presented the chicken biryani, with pickled onions, and mint chutney. Though the dish is slow-cooked, Depinder used coal to fasten the cooking speed and also added a smoky flavour to it.

