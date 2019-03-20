Pant grabbed his chance, now up to selectors: Saha

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) An injury can change a sportspersons career graph overnight and not many would know that better than India and Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha. From being a Test regular to watching Rishabh Pant take the coveted spot after the Bengal player suffered a shoulder injury, Saha has seen it all.

Speaking to IANS, Saha not only acknowledged the fact that Pant has grabbed his opportunity with both hands, but also said that he always believes that the team is the priority and the success of the team comes before individuals.

Back in the thick of things and Saha wants to go out and showcase his talent all over again in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League.

"Injuries can happen at any time and someone will come in. The person who comes in will obviously look to give it his best and Rishabh has done just that.

"Team is the priority and I want the team to do well and also I feel Rishabh has done well and proved himself. Now it is on the selectors to decide how they are looking at things going forward," Saha said.

"Have been out of the game for a while and I had a good prep with the Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Having played that I feel good and I know that the IPL is an opportunity to establish myself as a good IPL always makes people take note of you," he smiled.

Asked if he was in talks with the team management post the injury and while undergoing rehab, Saha said: "I met the team after the operation when I was in England. After that when I was at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) the team management kept a check through the trainers at the NCA."

While he is making a return to top-level cricket with the IPL, another Sunrisers player, who will be in the spotlight, is Australia opener David Warner.

The batsman is set to make a return to the IPL this year after missing the previous season due to the 12-month ban he suffered for his involvement in the Sandpaper Gate.

Saha for one is excited to have the opener back in the squad.

"There is no doubt that Warner is a champion player. The team is definitely looking forward to having him take the field for us. A player like him doesn't come everyday and it is an honour to be playing with him.

"While I have also played against him, getting to know him from up close and seeing how he prepares for games and his work ethics also makes you a better player," he said.

While Warner was away, the IPL got to see the tactical acumen of Kane Williamson and the Kiwi batsman impressed all with his captaincy skills. Saha believes that the best part about Williamson is his cool and composed nature and that allows the Kiwi to make quality calls.

"He is a brilliant captain and keeps a very cool head and that is inspiring. He is an outstanding person who is always there to help you both on and off the field. He is very welcoming and you can go up and chat with him at any point in time," he revealed.

Even as Saha looks to make a return to top flight cricket, he remembers what M.S. Dhoni once told him.

"Personally had last spoken to MS bhai when I was part of the team with him. But I remember one thing he always told me. He said that I should focus on backing my basic strength.

"He insisted that if the path I took from day one has got me till here, I should keep looking to follow just that and not change anything. I follow that to the hilt," he signed off.

