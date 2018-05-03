Pant fully focussed on Delhi's resurgence in IPL

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) After guiding Delhi Daredevils to a much-needed four-run win against Rajasthan Royals, with a flamboyant 29-ball 69, Rishabh Pant said his primary focus is to do well for his Indian Premier League (IPL) team and not think about a prospective international future.

"I'm not thinking anything of that (getting into the India team) right now. I'm just trying to do well for the team, that's all," Pant said after Delhi clinched the rain-affected clash at the Ferozshah Kotla here.

Pant emerged as the leading run-getter of this season on Wednesday, but more importantly helped the struggling Delhi side get those crucial two points and stay alive for a berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs.

"Actually we were batting brilliantly in all the matches but small mistakes came in our way. Now we are making sure that doesn't happen and we win all our matches," he said.

What seems to have influenced Pant's exuberant form is the platform given by teenaged opener Prithvi Shaw's opening blasts and he was effusive in the praise of the U-19 World Cup winning captain.

"He was brilliant from day one. Just that he was not getting a chance. He was practising very well though. And when he got a chance he capitalised on it," said Pant.

As far as his display is concerned, Pant says he is given no particular brief while batting.

"Everyone has a different role in the team. They (Shaw and Shreyas Iyer) are playing up the order so they have to maintain the run rate. They are doing a pretty good job."

"And after that I'm coming in and doing my job. There is no such brief actually. Everyone is just taking the responsibility for the team," he said.

Despite their strong batting show, Delhi ultimately were bailed out by the skilful bowling of Trent Boult (2/26) in the last over after Jos Buttler set up RR's chase with a 26-ball 67.

Seventh-placed Delhi will now travel to Hyderabad for Sunday's clash against the Sunrisers.

