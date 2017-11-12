Pankaj Advani Wins IBSF World Billiards Championship in Doha

New Delhi: Winning world titles for ace cueist Pankaj Advani is like brushing teeth, so it was no surprise when he won his 17th such crown in Doha on Sunday. Advani beat England’s Mike Russell to win the prestigious IBSF World Billiards Championship. Advani defended the title this time around as he won the same in Bangalore in 2016. The Indian star won by a comfortable 6-2 score-line in the 150-up format.

Advani drew parity in the next frame but still seemed to be looking for his best to arrive. The Englishman bounced back with breaks of 84 and 67 to win what was going to be the last frame to his name in the final.

From the fourth frame, the Indian was a transformed player. Advani, winner of maximum number of world titles in any sport by an Indian, increased his total by one more as he dominated the remainder of the final. He clinically constructed lethal breaks of 151, 151, 151, 145 and 110 to completely dismantle his longstanding rival.

Earlier in the tournament, Advani had overcome fellow Indian Rupesh Shah in the semifinals 5-2, while Russell got the better of Singapore’s Peter Gilchrist 5-1. (With PTI inputs)