Panjab University exam 2020 to be held from July; varsity issues SOPs, asks staff to download Aarogya Setu app

Panjab University has decided to conduct the term-end examinations from July. The varsity has zeroed in on the standard operative procedures (SOPs) to conduct the examination.

According to news agency ANI, Panjab University Exam Controller Dr Parvinder Singh said that as per the SOP, not more than 150 candidates will be permitted at each examination centre in one session.

The duration of the exam has been fixed for two hours instead of three hours. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. "Not more than 15 candidates and an invigilator will be allowed in an examination room. No candidate living in red zones/containment zones will be allowed to appear in the exams. Separate arrangements will be made for them," Singh told ANI.

All the staff members of Panjab University who will be on examination duty will have to download the Aarogya Setu mobile application. For the conduct of the examination, the guidelines issued by the HRD Ministry, UGC, and local administrations have been kept in mind. All people at the examination centres will have to maintain social distancing, wear face masks and use sanitisers, Singh added.

All the examination centres will be sanitised and thermal screening of everyone entering in the hall will be conducted. Any student or staff under quarantine or having symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter the examination centre.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the varsity in an official statement said that the exam duty will not be assigned to pregnant women and those above 65 years.

Students have been asked to carry their own water bottles and disposable glasses. During the examination, the material including answer script and question paper will be handed over only by wearing gloves. The date of the Panjab University exam 2020 is yet to be announced.

