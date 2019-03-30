Panic on Jammu Highway as Car Explodes Near CRPF Convoy

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway was stopped on Saturday, 30 March, after an explosion occurred inside a car in Jammu and Kashmir's Banihal in Ramban district.

Police told IANS the explosion occurred inside a private car at Tethar, destroying the vehicle.

CRPF sources told ANI that prima facie the blast in the car was likely caused by a cylinder explosion and that the CRPF convoy was at a significant distance from the site of explosion. The sources also said that it does not appear to be an attack.