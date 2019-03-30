Panic on Jammu Highway as Car Explodes Near CRPF Convoy

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway was stopped on Saturday, 30 March, after an explosion occurred inside a car in Jammu and Kashmir's Banihal in Ramban district.
Police told IANS the explosion occurred inside a private car at Tethar, destroying the vehicle.
CRPF sources told ANI that prima facie the blast in the car was likely caused by a cylinder explosion and that the CRPF convoy was at a significant distance from the site of explosion. The sources also said that it does not appear to be an attack.
"The explosion appears to have been caused by a gas cylinder inside the car but this is based on preliminary examination of the car's wreckage," a police officer told IANS.
"There was no loss of life... The driver of the car, who was the lone occupant, appears to have escaped," the officer said.
(With inputs from IANS and ANI)
