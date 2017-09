Australia skipper Steve Smith on Sunday said India's Hardik Pandya and M.S. Dhoni's partnership made the difference in the first One-day International here at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday. India won by 26 runs via Duckworth-Lewis method after posting 281/7 on board and then restricting the tourists to 137/9 in 21 overs chasing a revised 164.