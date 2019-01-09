Pandya apologises for 'sexist' comments

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) All-rounder Hardik Pandya has issued an apology for his alleged "sexist" comments made during a show hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

Pandya, who was accompanied by opening batsman Lokesh Rahul, said he got "carried away by the nature" of the show, where he boasted about hooking up with multiple women and how he was open with his parents about his adventures.

"After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way," Pandya wrote on Twitter.

"Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect," he added.

Reportedly, both Pandya and Rahul were on Wednesday issued a showcause notice by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and were given 24 hours to reply.

Pandya is currently with the Indian team in Australia where they recently registered a historic 2-1 Test series win, the first in India's cricketing history Down Under.

--IANS

