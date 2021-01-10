



Pandemic special: Some scenic Work From Home destinations in India

10 Jan 2021: Pandemic special: Some scenic Work From Home destinations in India

It's almost a year since the pandemic began and a year since the majority of the workforce made workstations out of their homes.

Being inside closed doors without work companionship can take a toll.

Moreover, juggling between household chores and office deadlines gives exhaustion a whole new meaning.

Take a break and work out of these serene places because workation is a thing, alright?

Goa: Choose from the many beaches in Goa

Goa is the first place that comes to mind when you think of a laid back vacation in India.

But trust this place to be the perfect workation spot as well.

You can either take your sun hat and work in the picturesque Ashwem Beach, hike up the Chapora Fort and choose a spot overlooking the sea, or work from the many shacks.

Nilgiris: Head to the cozy mountains of Nilgiris

Sipping on a hot cup of coffee amid the lush greenery of Nilgiris with a laptop in hand isn't something one would complain about.

While Ooty is the first choice when it comes to hill stations in the Nilgiris, you can book your stay in the serene locales of Coonoor or Kotagiri, if you prefer to be tucked away from the bustling crowd.

Rishikesh: Wake up to the morning bells in Rishikesh

There's something extremely mesmerizing about Rishikesh that cannot be put into words.

The place is always buzzing and vibrant but if you seek solitude, you get to experience that as well.

Set up your workspace on the banks of the Ganges for a calm ambiance.

You can also get adventurous and work from the Beatles Ashram while exploring its beautiful graffiti.

Bahu: Soak in tranquility at Bahu, Himachal Pradesh

Bahu is one of the lesser-known gems of tourism-rich Himachal Pradesh.

The place is surrounded by cedar forests and is nestled away from the crowd, making it an offbeat destination.

Book a cheap homestay in Bahu while interacting and experience home away from home.

You can also head to the Great Himalayan National Park, during your off days at work.

Also see: WFH: Time management tips for remote working

Microsoft is giving its employees permanent 'work from home' option

Five yoga asanas to stay fit while working from home

Read more on Lifestyle by NewsBytes.

